



— Three additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Boyle Heights and Whittier, according to county health officials.

The samples were first detected on September 6, 2019, according to a statement released by the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. This brings the total number of samples positive for the virus within the district’s service area to 28 this year.

Health officials urge residents to “take an active role” to reduce the threat of West Nile virus in their neighborhoods by eliminating standing water, wearing EPA-recommended insect repellent and reporting neglected swimming pools.

West Nile virus is endemic in Los Angeles County. Officials say the summer heat can increase virus activity and mosquito populations.

There is no cure for the virus. According to GLACVCD officials, one in five infected persons will exhibit symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea or a skin rash. Symptoms can last for several days to months. One in 150 people infected with the virus will require hospitalization. Severe symptoms include high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, coma, paralysis, and possibly death.

Sixty-two West Nile Virus human cases have been reported in California, four of which were identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Just this week, Orange County health officials said crews would again be out in force spraying pesticides in Santa Ana and Buena Park neighborhoods due to an uptick in mosquitoes infected with viruses including West Nile.

Residents can contact the GLACVCD at (562) 944-9656 or via the agency’s website for more information.