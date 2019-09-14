POMONA (CBSLA) — Pomona police have arrested a Sylmar man for making false threats to the Los Angeles County Fair.

The Pomona Police Department says it became aware of the threats — sent via email — Friday afternoon and were able to identify the sender, Erik Villasenor of Sylmar.

Officers were dispatched to Villasenor’s residence, where he admitted to the hoax.

He was placed under arrest and booked at the Pomona City Jail.

Bail was set at $20,000 and Villasenor had not been released as of Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s online inmate information.

The LA County Fair said it worked with both the Pomona Police and the FBI to help confirm the threats were false.

We learned 9/13 of a possible threat. Working w/ Pomona Police & FBI were able to confirm that the threat was false. It’s illegal to make threats & the individual was arrested. Fairplex would like to express its deep appreciation for the speedy response by Pomona Police & FBI. https://t.co/gBjYbtbvaQ — LA County Fair (@lacountyfair) September 14, 2019

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

