WASHINGTON, DC (CBSLA) — Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qa’ida member and son of Osama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region, according to a statement released by the White House.

“The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group. Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups,” the statement said.

U.S. Navy SEALs killed his father, the architect of the September 11 attacks, in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.