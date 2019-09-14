CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
WASHINGTON, DC (CBSLA) —  Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qa’ida member and son of Osama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region, according to a statement released by the White House.

“The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group.  Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups,” the statement said.

FILE – In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden, the son of of the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The White House says Hamza bin Laden has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death. (CIA via AP)

U.S. Navy SEALs killed his father, the architect of the September 11 attacks,  in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

