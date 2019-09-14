PACOIMA (CBSLA) — No injuries were reported following a fire at a vacant home in Pacoima early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single-family home in the 13100 block of W. Eustace Street in flames. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in under 20 minutes and conducted a preliminary search of the building, but did not find anyone inside.

LAFD said a partial roof collapse left significant debris inside the vacant, boarded structure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.