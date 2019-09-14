



— Police have made an arrest in the 2006 cold case murder of a 20-year-old Long Beach woman.

Long Beach police officials say new evidence was recently introduced to the case of Tyquesha Myers, who was found deceased on July 15, 2006 after officers responded to the 710 Freeway near Pacific Coast Highway. Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and later observed an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Detectives arrested Carl Mayes, a 41 -year-old resident of San Pedro on Friday, according to LBPD. Mayes was the live-in boyfriend of Myers at the time of the murder and the motive is believed to be domestic violence-related, they say.

Mayes was booked for murder and is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call LBPD Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-(800) 222-TIPS (8477), text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.