RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Firefighters were battling a 75-acre vegetation fire in Riverside Saturday.

The Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE dispatched to the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, in the community of Juniper Flats, shortly before 6 p.m.

The first arriving engine reported the fire burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread.

The fire was zero percent contained at the time of this report.

This story is developing.