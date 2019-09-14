LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Soaring temperatures in the Southland have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for several parts of L.A. County, including the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains.

The advisory, which signals “a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS warns that temperatures inside vehicles parked in hot weather “can quickly rise to life-threatening levels” even with windows left open, meaning people and pets

must not be left in such vehicles.

The NWS also urged area residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Relief is on the way, though, according to CBSLA/KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston. She says cooler, “more fall-like” temperatures are expected early in the week.