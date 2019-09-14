LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition following an accident on the southbound 405 Freeway at Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach.

While it was not immediately clear what led up to the accident, CHP said the officer’s injuries were not considered serious.

According to CHP, the call came in at about 10:30 p.m. and the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down while the investigation was ongoing.

The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway opened shortly after 4:30 a.m., but the off-ramp at Lakewood Boulevard remained closed.

