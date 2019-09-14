



— The Angels were completely fine with striking out Saturday evening.

Striking out slavery, that is.

The team held their annual event to raise awareness about worldwide slavery and human sex trafficking.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen attended the annual “Strike Out Slavery” event held at Angel Stadium.

When it comes to America’s past-time organizers of the event say the time is past to focus on the expanding problem that it should also be pointed out — is also one happening in our own backyard.

First baseman/DH Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre kicked off their third annual “Strike Out Slavery” Saturday evening.

The Pujols host the family-friendly evening — to bring together people from local law enforcement as well as non=profits fighting sex traffickers, here and around the globe.

Deidre says the issue was not easy to talk about when they first started the mission three years ago.

Many fans have been surprised to learn that sex trafficking has also become prevalent — in places like Orange County.

“We give the fans an incredible experience,” Deidre says, ” We’ve gotten better at it. We’ve added to our national alliance and this year, we’re reaching a lot of people.”

That would be an understatement.

“Over the last two years alone, we provided services to over 415 human trafficking victims, identified here in Orange County. And most people think human trafficking is a foreign national type of problem — what we’re seeing is our neighbor,” says Lita Mercado of the group Waymaker.

The Pujols’ are hoping to eventually expand the “Strike Out” program to all 30 Major League stadiums.

Fans who stick around after tonight’s Angels-Rays game will be treated to a concert by hip hop icon Lauryn Hill.