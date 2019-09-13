LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was arrested in the state capitol Friday after allegedly throwing a red liquid on the senators below — claiming it was her own blood.

The public outburst was the culmination of months of protests over a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week which sought to crack down on fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccines.

The senate floor was evacuated and declared a crime scene, and the senate recessed for hours following the incident. Newsom and both Republican and Democrat leaders of the senate denounced the attack.

Ben Adler, the Capitol Bureau Chief for Capital Public Radio, said that a law enforcement source told him the blood was contained in a menstrual cup, and that it was menstrual blood, but said that the California Highway Patrol was in the process of testing the liquid.

2/2 These anti-vaxxers are engaging in criminal behavior. They’ve now repeatedly assaulted Senators & are engaging in harassing & intimidating behavior every single day, as we try to do the people’s work. They’re a cancer on the body politic & are attacking democracy. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 14, 2019

“I’ve been covering the state capitol and the state legislature here in Sacramento for 8.5 years,” Adler said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

With more than 100 bills that still needed to be read on the final day of the legislative session, the senate resumed its work in a nearby conference room Friday evening.

The CA Senate is now convening in our largest conference room to complete our business after the attack on the Senate floor- which remains a crime scene. First to be debated, the important $15 billion Ed Bond to appear on the March 2020 ballot. The people’s business will be done! pic.twitter.com/K8OShn0nWQ — Steve Glazer (@Steve_Glazer) September 14, 2019

The protest was the latest in a series of highly-disruptive actions by people who oppose the state’s new crackdown on vaccine exemptions.