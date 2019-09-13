CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Anti-Vaxxers, California Legislature, California Senate, Protesters, sacramento

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was arrested in the state capitol Friday after allegedly throwing a red liquid on the senators below — claiming it was her own blood.

The public outburst was the culmination of months of protests over a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week which sought to crack down on fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccines.

The senate floor was evacuated and declared a crime scene, and the senate recessed for hours following the incident. Newsom and both Republican and Democrat leaders of the senate denounced the attack.

Ben Adler, the Capitol Bureau Chief for Capital Public Radio, said that a law enforcement source told him the blood was contained in a menstrual cup, and that it was menstrual blood, but said that the California Highway Patrol was in the process of testing the liquid.

“I’ve been covering the state capitol and the state legislature here in Sacramento for 8.5 years,” Adler said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

With more than 100 bills that still needed to be read on the final day of the legislative session, the senate resumed its work in a nearby conference room Friday evening.

The protest was the latest in a series of highly-disruptive actions by people who oppose the state’s new crackdown on vaccine exemptions.

Comments