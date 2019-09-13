CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Eddie Money, InstaStory


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Prolific musician Eddie Money died Friday at the age of 70.

FILE — Eddie Money performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on Jan. 28, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Getty Images)

According to Variety, Money passed away after having recently been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Money, whose real name is Edward Joseph Mahoney, had a series of major hits in the 1970s and 1980s including “Two Tickets to Paradise,””Baby Hold On”  and “Think I’m in Love.”

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

Comments