LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Prolific musician Eddie Money died Friday at the age of 70.
According to Variety, Money passed away after having recently been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Money, whose real name is Edward Joseph Mahoney, had a series of major hits in the 1970s and 1980s including “Two Tickets to Paradise,””Baby Hold On” and “Think I’m in Love.”
