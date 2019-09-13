LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stars from the worlds of music and pop culture stopped on Friday to reflect on the news that rock star and hit maker Eddie Money had died.

Money died Friday at the age of 70 from cancer.

Reaction to his death ranged from mournful about his life to those who said they owed him an inspirational nod for his music style.

And, of course, there was a special memory from Ronnie Spector who sang famously on “Take me Home Tonight,” one of Money’s biggest hits.

RIP my friend. Memories like this and your music will live forever. Our love goes out to your wonderful family. I know you and Bill are rocking.May every cover band play an Eddie Money song tonight. #RIP #MoneyMan #HeavensRockin pic.twitter.com/rWUSrXSRb2 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) September 13, 2019

With a string of immortal hits, Eddie Money ignored trends and hit FM paydirt time and time again https://t.co/GC1Zulq2XG pic.twitter.com/oY5eFrUlRD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 14, 2019

My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends of @ImEddieMoney. My thoughts & prayers are with you. #EddieMoney pic.twitter.com/k9jP24vC9x — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 13, 2019

You are already missed Eddie Money RIP pic.twitter.com/5w9Nt6GHKb — Legends Of Classic Rock (@RockLegends3) September 13, 2019

#EddieMoney RIP. May his family and friends take solace in knowing he made great music and memories for so many. Condolences and may his music live on for a long time. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 13, 2019

So sad to hear our rock and roll brother Eddie Money passed away this morning. Love to your family and great memories of you Eddie ❤❤️❤️ — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) September 13, 2019

I grew up listening to this legend. Such a lovely man, sending love and 🙏 to his family. #RIP #EddieMoney #TwoTicketstoParadise pic.twitter.com/4jePwyLo9i — Jenni Pulos (@Jennipulos) September 14, 2019

Years ago, #EddieMoney was kind enough to invite me onstage to sing Two Tickets to Paradise at the Fairgrounds in Billings, MT. RIP Eddie — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) September 13, 2019

EDDIE MONEY RIP. So sad to hear of his passing. I remember his first album which I LOVED. A fine singer through the years. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/j22zMQfBXp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 13, 2019

One of my favorite artists ever. I never had the opportunity to meet #eddiemoney imeddiemoney but his music and his heart will live on. RIP Eddie, Love & Respect🙏❤️ https://t.co/hF5iZ6pfnE — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) September 13, 2019

Rest In Peace My Dear Friend Eddie Money. I was so honored to be one of your background singers.

Sending all my heartfelt condolences to Laurie and the family.Thinking of you and sending my love. — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 13, 2019

#EddieMoney Such a sweetheart. Saw him in January at our benefit for the Malibu fires/Borderline shooting victims and hadn’t seen him in years. He gave me a big hug and immediately, while still hugging me, whispered a dirty joke in my ear. “So this guy’s wife…” RIP, pal. ❤️💔 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 13, 2019

RIP #EddieMoney

Travel safe back to the stars above

Oh man pic.twitter.com/Rul3pEa4go — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 13, 2019

Sad news this morning

Eddie Money has passed away

Rest in peace Buddy — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 13, 2019

Eddie Money was a great rock ‘n’ roll singer. Catskills funny and a cool cat persona. Irreverent and reverential about rock ‘n’ roll. One ticket to paradise. He will be missed. Much love to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/bfvybNagSD — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) September 13, 2019

Eddie Money once gave me the best advice I had in show business. I told him I was pretty sick to my stomach and looked me and said, “Go on anyway.” A true professional, true rockstar, and true friend. #RIPEddieMoney — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) September 14, 2019