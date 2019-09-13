CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — Stars from the worlds of music and pop culture stopped on Friday to reflect on the news that rock star and hit maker Eddie Money had died.

Money died Friday at the age of 70 from cancer.

Reaction to his death ranged from mournful about his life to those who said they owed him an inspirational nod for his music style.

And, of course, there was a special memory from Ronnie Spector who sang famously on “Take me Home Tonight,” one of Money’s biggest hits.

Comments