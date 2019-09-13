CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A mountain lion was struck and killed on the 5 freeway near Castaic Friday evening.

California Highway Patrol reported the dead mountain lion on the southbound side of the freeway at Templin Highway.

The news comes just days after a mountain lion, known as P-61 was struck and killed on the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Saturday morning.

P-61 was wearing a GPS collar that showed that the animal was hit between Bel Air Crest Road and the Sepulveda Blvd. underpass.

Another young male mountain lion was hit by a car in the Sepulveda Pass in 2011, as well as another male in 2009.

