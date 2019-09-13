Comments
CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A mountain lion was struck and killed on the 5 freeway near Castaic Friday evening.
California Highway Patrol reported the dead mountain lion on the southbound side of the freeway at Templin Highway.
The news comes just days after a mountain lion, known as P-61 was struck and killed on the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Saturday morning.
P-61 was wearing a GPS collar that showed that the animal was hit between Bel Air Crest Road and the Sepulveda Blvd. underpass.
Another young male mountain lion was hit by a car in the Sepulveda Pass in 2011, as well as another male in 2009.
