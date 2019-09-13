



– Due to an uptick in mosquitoes infected with viruses such as West Nile, Orange County crews will again be out in force spraying pesticides in Santa Ana and Buena Park neighborhoods beginning Saturday.

The O.C. Mosquito and Vector Control District reported Friday that the latest spraying schedule comes after 18 more mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton and Stanton, bringing the total number of mosquitoes who tested positive for West Nile so far this year to 118. West Nile is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito in the Culex genus.

The Southland has seen more mosquito activity than usual this summer thanks in part to the record rainfall the region received this past winter.

In Buena Park, from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19, crews will use a truck-mounted application to spray the DeltaGard pesticide in an area bordered by Dale Street to Valley View Avenue, and Alondra Boulevard to La Palma Avenue. The spray will occur between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In Santa Ana, crews will also spray pesticide in the area between Edinger Avenue to Occidental Street, and Lowell Street to Van Ness Avenue. The spray will occur between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday, and then again on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18.

In Santa Ana, the pesticide is specifically targeting Aedes mosquitoes which can transmit diseases such as Zika, dengue, chikungunya and dog heartworm.

This past week, a large area of Anaheim and Buena Park was sprayed to combat West Nile. A pesticide spray was done in the Watts neighborhood of L.A. about two weeks ago targeting Aedes populations.

Last month, a Tustin woman in her 50s was diagnosed with West Nile, the first such case in Orange County this season. In July, two people in L.A. County were diagnosed with West Nile.

To help curb the spread of mosquitoes, residents are advised to remove or actively replace any standing water in and around their homes.