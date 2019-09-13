SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police say a man was playing with a gun while sitting in a car parked in Santa Ana when he shot himself in the cheek.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of East McFadden Avenue, near South Grand Avenue, at about 9:15 p.m. and found the man in a parked car.

The unidentified man was playing with a gun when it went off, hitting him in a cheek, police said. There were other people in the car, but no other injuries were reported.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

One of the other passengers in the car reportedly said a man had walked up to the car the gun and shot the driver, but investigators determined that did not happen, police said.

