



— A 10-year-old Maltese is being nursed back to health Friday after she was found with severe chemical burns to 50 percent of her body.

The dog, who has since been named Candy, is being cared for at the Veterinary Angels Medical Center in Agoura Hills. She came to Agoura Hills from the East Valley Animal Shelter in Van Nuys after being found Tuesday.

In Facebook post asking for donations for her continued veterinary care, the Little Angels Project shared heartbreaking photos of Candy’s injuries, which included red, raw patches on the small dog’s right side, and on her left side extending down to her hind leg.

“It is very sad to see this kind of mistreatment of animals,” Yvette Burke wrote to CBS2. “Even thru all this trauma, she is still friendly with the techs and other people. This poor girl just wants to give love and receive the love and care she deserves.”

The burns are believed to have been caused with chemicals or some sort of fire accelerant.

Donations toward Candy’s care are being accepted at littleangelsproject.org.