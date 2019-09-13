



– You don’t have to take tonight’s “full moon on Friday the 13th” business lying down – but it could pay off.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is set to host its “30-Hour Coffin Challenge 2.0” in which six participants will be chosen to compete for prize money by lying prone in a wooden coffin for 30 hours, with only a six-minute bathroom break every three hours – all under a full harvest moon.

Participants will eat meals in their coffins and will not be allowed to have any electronic devices. They’ll also compete in elimination challenges as well as receive unannounced visits from costumed Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest ghouls.

One catch though – you’ll have to provide your own blankets and pillows if you want to grab some shuteye during the challenge.

The last “corpse” to rise after the full 30 hours and with the most challenge points will receive $666 plus two 2020 Gold Season Passes to the theme park.

The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge will start Friday at 3 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Saturday.