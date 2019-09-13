LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Felicity Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Boston for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The “Desperate Housewives” star pleaded guilty in May after paying a $15,000 bribe to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers. Her lawyer is asking she be sentenced to probation, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office has recommended Huffman be sentenced to one month behind bars, followed by a year of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.

More than two dozen people have submitted letters of support to the court, including her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Eva Longoria and her husband William H. Macy, who was not charged. In Macy’s letter, he said that his wife’s only interest now is to “make amends and help her daughters heal and move on.”

“It’s not known if the 56-year-old actress will make a statement to the court.

Huffman is just one of the more well-known parents to be implicated in the nationwide bribery scandal, in which well-heeled parents paid Newport Beach businessman William Rick Singer thousands of dollars to ease their children’s way into top colleges and universities like USC And UCLA. The scheme also ensnared several local college athletic coaches, many of whom were fired for helping these students be admitted as student-athletes, even though they had no experience in the sports they were being recruited for, in exchange for donations to the athletic programs or outright bribes.

Huffman will be the first parent to be sentenced in the case, while “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and money-laundering charges in the scandal.

