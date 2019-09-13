



One week into the football season, many teams are still in the feeling out process of learning just how good, or bad, they will be during the course of the fall.

The same can be said for fantasy football owners who may have had unexpected positive or negative performances in Week 1 and are trying to evaluate if those performances were indicative of future play or just a one week blip. For those looking for fantasy advice, we have enlisted the help of the guys at Fantasy Football Today to bring you their picks for the week of players you should definitely have in your lineup. And, on the other hand, guys that you may want to think about benching because their matchup isn’t favorable.

Heading into this week, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard like veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger despite a rough opening game against the Patriots. They aren’t a fan of starting rookie Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the Baltimore Ravens. For the rest of the guys’ picks and analysis, check out the list below and watch the video at the top of the post. For more from the Fantasy Football Today guys, you can check them out on CBS Sports HQ every day at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Start

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Roethlisberger had a dud of a performance in Week 1 likely leading some fantasy owners to be concerned particularly with a matchup waiting against the Seattle Seahawks. However, as Jamey points out, the Seahawks defense gave up over 400 yards to Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton last week. Ben is projected for 22 fantasy points in this matchup making him a solid start option.

RB: Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs @ Oakland Raiders

Williams, who was expected to be the Chiefs lead back throughout much of the summer, took a back seat last week after the team acquired LeSean McCoy. Shady put up a respectable stat line showing he still has something left in the tank and that left Williams out in the cold compiling just 26 yards on 13 carries, though he did score a touchdown and add six catches for 39 yards. That is where Dave sees his value as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Williams was on the field on third down more than McCoy in Week 1, meaning he should get some touches in the pass game.

WR: Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Williams was explosive in his debut in the silver-and-black hauling in six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win over the Broncos. His seven targets were second only to tight end Darren Waller but Williams did a bit more with his opportunities. Going against a Chiefs defense that allowed Chris Conley and DJ Chark to carve up their secondary, Jamey considers Williams a must-start.

Sit

QB: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals @ Baltimore Ravens

Murray had a nice debut outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, totaling over 300 yards and throwing for two touchdowns in the tie. Earning 22 points for fantasy owners in your debut is nothing to scoff at, but Dave points out that this Baltimore defense is a much more difficult task than the Lions. The Ravens smothered a lowly Dolphins team in Week 1, only allowing just 200 total yards and forcing 3 turnovers. Might be a good idea to sit the rook this week.

RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jones was unspectacular in the team’s opening game against the Chicago Bears with 13 carries for 39 yards. Granted, that was against a tough Bears defense but, it won’t get any easier this week with the Vikings coming to town. In addition, Jamaal Williams saw some more time in Week 1 and those two factors has Jamey advising owners to stay away from Jones this week.

WR: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Golladay had plenty of targets from Matt Stafford in Week 1, drawing the second most on the team with nine, but he converted just four of those into catches, though he did score a touchdown. However, with T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola in the fold siphoning off opportunities, Dave considers Golladay a player to leave out of your lineup this week.