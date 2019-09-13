



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 9/13 at 8 a.m.

NTSB: All Crew Members Were Asleep When Conception Caught Fire

Federal investigators claim that all six crew members aboard the Conception were sleeping when the blaze erupted in the middle of the night, killing 34 people aboard as it was anchored off the Santa Barbara County coastline.

Felicity Huffman To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Boston for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Local Weather

A high pressure system parked over us will keep temperatures toasty this weekend. A high of 91 for the Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas and 104 for the valleys.