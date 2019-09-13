CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Capsized Boat, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was rescued and hospitalized after a boat capsized off the coast of Long Beach Friday afternoon.

Another vessel sent out a distress call around 5 p.m. stating there was an overturned vessel that had collided with the break wall,  according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Rescue crews discovered the 21-foot boat overturned in between Seal Beach and Long Beach.

One man was found in the water unresponsive and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Land, water, and air assets were searching for other potential victims.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments