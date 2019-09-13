



– Six high school students in Santa Clarita were arrested Wednesday for making violent school threats, officials say.

The students, all juveniles, were taken into custody after the threats were discovered by William S. Hart Union School District staff on social media, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday.

Deputies did not disclose which school the students attend or indicate the nature of the threats.

The teens are being held on felony criminal threat charges in Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

Last week, a suspect was detained in connection with a bomb threat which forced evacuations and canceled classes at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Last month, a disgruntled employee at the Long Beach Marriott was arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the hotel. Police found an arsenal of weapons at his home.

In May, a student was detained over a threat scrawled out on a bathroom wall at La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita.