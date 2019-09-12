



— A tractor-trailer carrying some sweet cargo caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Missouri, closing the westbound lanes of a major interstate for several hours.

The tractor-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate caught fire at around 1 p.m. along I-255 near at Telegraph Road in St. Louis County, CBS affiliate KMOV reported.

All westbound lanes were closed for a period of time. The final lane wasn’t finally re-opened until a little past 6 p.m.

Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-255 in St. Louis County, roadway will be closed into rush hour https://t.co/cboMaYkRgB #KMOV pic.twitter.com/670HqQex7Z — KMOV (@KMOV) September 11, 2019

The Missouri Department of Transportation confirmed the tractor-trailer was carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate.

No word yet on what caused the fire or whether the chocolate can be salvaged.

“That’s a lot of chocolate!” was the primary response on Twitter. Other posts asked “Where are the marshmallows?” and “Cocoa fondue, anyone? I hope no one got hurt…”

Luckily, no injuries were reported.