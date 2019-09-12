



— A Moreno Valley chiropractor was arrested Thursday following accusations of sexual battery.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said it was the second time detectives had visited the office of Sam Khumooro for reports of sexual battery in the past 10 months — and this time they said there was enough evidence to make an arrest. But Jerry Ayoub, who owns the business two doors down, said he believed 52-year-old Khumooro was innocent.

“It’s a set up, 100% a set up,” Ayoub said. “There’s no way in hell this guy would do these things.”

Ayoub has owned a market in the same shopping center for the past 15 years, the same amount of time Khumooro has operated in the center, and said Khumooro was happily married with two daughters and is respectful toward women.

“He’s a family man,” Ayoub said. “He’s not like after sex or something.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the first report of sexual battery came last September, but when detectives investigated, there was not enough evidence to arrest Khumooro. The second report came in July, and after investigating the allegation, there was enough evidence to arrest Khumooro.

But Ayoub, who said his family has known Khumooro for a number of years, said he and his family trust him — even visiting his practice. That sentiment was echoed by several who sought treatment with Khumooro over the years, with one patient writing on Facebook that he was professional and respectable.

“It’s hard to get back to normal after all these allegations,” Ayoub said. “I mean, they cuffed him in front of everyone here in the shopping center. That’s not fair.”

Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station said it believes there may be other victims in this case, and are encouraging those victims to contact the office.