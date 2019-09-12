(CBS Local)– “Room 104” is one of the weirdest shows on television and that’s just the way Mark Duplass and Sydney Fleischmann like it.

Mark and his brother Jay Duplass have been making some of the most interesting shows and movies in the industry over the past decade and they are back with season three of “Room 104” on HBO, which premieres on Friday, September 13.

“I think the metaphor is after you’ve been married for a few years and the sex is still good, but you’re starting to do the same moves… then you take that special trip and try some new things, that’s Room 104,” said Duplass in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith.

“I feel like with this show the possibilities are endless,” said Fleischmann, who serves as the show’s executive producer. “I think we’re working with such a strong sort of base and we know that strong storytelling is number one and that’s always our goal.”

Duplass has been in actor on shows like “The League” and “The One I Love” with Elisabeth Moss and movies such as “Paddleton” with Ray Romano and “Blue Jay” with Sarah Paulson. After all that he’s done in the industry, Duplass was intentional about breaking the mold and his brand with this show.

“The allure of Room 104 was to do things that are wildly different from the thing we had done before as a company,” said Duplass. “I didn’t plan on this but after 10 years of making stuff with my brother, a sort of brand almost started to develop. These guys do this sort of earnest, sweet, corky comedy naturalistic thing. I think Room 104 was an attempt on our end to break out wildly different stories. You really do not know what you’re going to get when you watch Room 104. It was a fun way for us to explore the other sides of us that were off-brand.”