SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A male suspect was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon.
L.A. County Fire was called to the 25700 block of West Rye Canyon Road after reports of a suspicious person near a building.
A male suspect was shot in the exchange and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
Views from SKY2 showed the male suspect lying on his back, motionless.
A SigAlert was issued for the Northbound lanes of The Old Road at Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for several hours for six hours due to the police activity.
SIGALERT IN SANTA CLARITA: NB THE OLD RD TO EB RYE CANYON RD BLOCKED SIX HOURS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY
— CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 12, 2019
No deputies were injured in the exchange.
