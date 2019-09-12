



— Yet another construction project broke ground at LAX Thursday, but this one promises to consolidate all of the rental car agencies scattered throughout the airport into one facility.

The Los Angeles and LAX officials broke ground on the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility, the latest piece of the bigger modernization puzzle that officials say will eventually make it easier to get in and out of the sprawling airport.

Currently, LAX has more than 20 car rental agencies scattered throughout the airport. The new facility promises to consolidate them under one roof that will eventually be connected to the people mover, so passengers can ride it to pick up their cars. When it’s all finished, rental car shuttles will no longer be needed to pick up passengers at terminals.

The facility’s plan includes 5 million square feet and 16,000 spaces for rental cars. It will also have areas where the cars can be washed, fueled and maintained by workers.

The new facility – which will be bordered by Aviation Boulevard on the west, Arbor Vitae Street to the north, La Cienega Boulevard to the east and the new 98th St. extension to the south – is slated for completion in 2023, well ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.