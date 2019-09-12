



Writer/Actor John Leguizamo gives an inside look at his latest smash play, “Latin History for Morons.”

“Latin History for Morons” is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from John Leguizamo’s son’s American History books. Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son’s school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style. The show will run at the Ahmanson Theatre in DTLA through October 20 and tickets are available at www.CTGLA.org. Future tour dates are available here.