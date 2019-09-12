



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 9/12 at 8 a.m.

Police: Sexual Assault Initially Reported To Have Taken Place At Cal State Fullerton ‘Did Not Occur’ On Campus

A sexual assault at Cal State Fullerton “did occur” but did not take place on the university’s campus as initially reported, police said Wednesday.

Calif. Legislature Passes Landmark Bill Allowing College Athletes To Get Paid As NCAA Threatens To Ban Them From Competition

On Wednesday, the California Legislature passed a bill that would allow college athletes to get paid to compete in NCAA sports.

Crews Expected To Fully Contain Tenaja Fire Near Murrieta Thursday

A nearly 2,000-acre fire which broke out in the hillsides around Murrieta, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate, is expected to be fully contained Thursday.

Local Weather

A big warming as we head into the weekend. A high of 77 for the beaches and 99 for the valleys.