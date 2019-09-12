SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A burglary suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica Thursday night.

Santa Monica police responded to the area of 1100 block of Cedar Street where they were searching for a burglary suspect.

The suspect was armed with a gun and broke into a home on 1100 Pine Street.

The homeowner, who was home at the time, called the police. The suspect left and barricaded himself.

Multiple shots were said to have been fired and the suspect was wounded.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police Activity Near 1100 Block of Pine and 1100 Cedar. Please stay away from the area. Additional information to follow. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 13, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.