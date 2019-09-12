LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who led a high-speed chase out of Burbank is recovering Thursday after being subdued with a less-than-lethal weapon to end a short standoff on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The chase started in Burbank, when officers tried to pull him over for a possible DUI Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m. Burbank police say when an officer approached, the suspect drove off, hitting the officer with a door of his 2016 Nissan Altima.

The officer was not injured, Burbank police said.

The chase made its way onto the 5 and 10 freeways, onto La Cienega, and back around as the driver appeared to head back to Burbank.

The driver stopped on the 5 Freeway near Olive Avenue, apparently because his car ran out of gas. But he didn’t immediately surrender.

Sky 2 was overhead as the suspect got out of his car and first appeared to argue with the officers and yell at them. He also looked to be using a vaping pen as he yelled and gestured at the 10 squad cars in front of him, occasionally looking up at the police helicopter above.

After a few minutes of yelling, police officers hit the driver with a sponge impact weapon, or sponge gun. The driver clutched his chest and fell down, allowing a swarm of officers to tackle him. He was taken into custody without further incident.

One officer was injured.

Burbank police identified the driver as Quardarrian Gray, 25, of Birmingham, Ala. He was booked on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, driving while under the influence and felony evading. Gray is being held on $50,000 bail and will make his first court appearance Friday.