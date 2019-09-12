LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who led a high-speed chase out of Burbank is recovering Thursday after being subdued with a less-than-lethal bean bag gun to end a short standoff on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The chase started in Burbank, when officers tried to pull him over for a possible DUI Wednesday at about 11 p.m. Burbank police say when an officer approached, the suspect drove off, hitting the officer with a door of his car.

The officer was not injured, Burbank police said.

The chase made its way onto the 5 and 10 freeways, onto La Cienega, and back around as the driver appeared to head back to Burbank.

The driver stopped on the 5 Freeway near Olive Avenue, apparently because his car ran out of gas. But he didn’t immediately surrender.

Sky 2 was overhead as the suspect got out of his car and first appeared to argue with the officers and yell at them. He also looked to be using a vaping pen as he yelled and gestured at the 10 squad cars in front of him, occasionally looking up at the police helicopter above.

After a few minutes of yelling, the driver was hit with a bean bag, clutched his chest and fell down, allowing a swarm of officers to tackle him. He was taken into custody without further incident.