LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are working Thursday to identify human skeletal remains found on Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.

The remains were found Wednesday at about 12:25 p.m. at Mile Marker 45, about two and a half miles past Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road.

The area where the remains were found is not near any Angeles National Forest landmarks. The nearest possible attraction is a parking lot leading to a trailhead to a few unnamed trails.

Detectives say surveyors working in the area found the human skeletal remains off the side of the highway. The identity of the remains and cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the remains can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.