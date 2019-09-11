



– In what could become a new trend for artists, pop legend Madonna is banning cell phones entirely from her upcoming tour.

The Material Girl — who will be playing 11 straight shows in mini-residency at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre in November as part of her Madame X tour — will require that attendees put their phones and accessories in secure pouches ahead of the concert.

Several fans took to social media to post the phone-ban message they received from Ticketmaster after getting their tickets.

“This event will be a phone-free experience,” it read. “Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.”

And if you have a mobile ticket? You’ll be unable to access it after it is scanned. If you forget your seat number, you’ll be in trouble.

“After the ticket scanning process, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr cases that will be opened at the end of the event,” it goes on.

People who need to make a call or send a text during the show will be able to go to designated “Phone Use Areas,” but will have to put the phones back in the Yondr cases before returning to their seats.

Anyone caught using their phone during the show will be kicked out.

It awaits to be seen whether other artists follow suit.

Madonna will be playing the Wiltern ten times between Nov. 12 and Nov. 25. Tickets are already on sale.