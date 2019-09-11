TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Police say they have identified a suspect in the 1972 kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Torrance.

Terri Lynn Hollis disappeared from in front of her home in the 2600 block of Dalemead Street on Thanksgiving Day in 1972. Her body was found the following day by fishermen on a cliff below Pacific Coast Highway in Oxnard.

She was found wearing only a T-shirt, according to a 1972 article from the Los Angeles Times.

Torrance police did not release any details about the suspect or say if the person is still alive or in custody. More details about the suspect’s identity will be released at a news conference later Wednesday morning.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)