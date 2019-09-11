Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was found dead after possibly being electrocuted near Griffith Park Wednesday afternoon.
One patient was found deceased near Griffith Park Drive and Zoo Drive with the suspected cause being electrocution.
The Los Angeles Fire Department and Search and Rescue teams were on the ground attempting to reach the victim.
Crews were challenged by steep and uneven terrain and poison oak.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.
