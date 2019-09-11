



— A high school student with special needs died Monday, Sept. 9 from injuries sustained after crashing a school golf cart on campus.

According to a GoFundMe page, the student named Manny was left unattended in a golf cart at El Modena High School which he then crashed and suffered internal injuries.

The fundraising page indicated that Manny “was autistic and had limited motor skills.”

According to the Orange Unified School District, Orange paramedics responded immediately to the accident and transported the student to the hospital.

The district released a letter to El Modena parents saying in part, “Words are insufficient to describe the pain our students and staff are now feeling. As we take the steps necessary to support the family and student body, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, loved ones and friends. In this time of mourning, we ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy.”

The letter stated that the school district would be working closely with law enforcement partners as they investigated.