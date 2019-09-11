



Want to know where to go when it comes to meditation centers in Los Angeles? Here are the top-rated meditation offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass (a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings).

Unplug Meditation

12401 Wilshire Blvd., Brentwood

PHOTO: UNPLUG MEDITATION/YELP

Unplug Meditation is Los Angeles’s favorite meditation center by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 11,448 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp and 7,567 fans on Facebook.

“Unplug Meditation is a guided-meditation studio that offers 30- and 45-minute classes in a clean, modern and calming atmosphere,” states the business’ ClassPass profile. “Our inspirational guides will effortlessly move you in and out of your meditation. All you need to do is sit back and relax.”

“Unplug Meditation is the first secular drop-in meditation studio in the world,” Unplug Meditation says on its Yelp page. “…We have classes on mindfulness, mantra, sound bath, crystal healing, aromatherapy, EFT tapping, hypnosis, guided imagery, breathwork, kids classes, chakras, intention setting and intuition.”

The DEN Meditation

360 S. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

PHOTO: THE DEN MEDITATION/YELP

Also among Los Angeles’ favorites is The DEN Meditation, with 4.8 stars out of 10,267 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp and 4,258 fans on Facebook. It’s the top meditation center in the entire Los Angeles metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“Tal Rabinowitz, a former Executive Vice President at NBC Entertainment, founded The DEN Meditation,” The DEN Meditation states on its Yelp page. “…The DEN Meditation is a passion project Tal conceived of back in 2011, after beginning a regular meditation practice and dedicating 20 minutes a day for her entire team to practice together.”

“The location has a feeling of serenity and comfort, much like the den of your own home,” its Yelp page continues. “With large windows and brick walls, the urban loft feel is comfortable, yet earthy and chic.”

Ceremony Meditation

417 Rose Ave., Venice

PHOTO: CEREMONY MEDITATION/YELP

With 4.8 stars out of 4,184 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp and 2,090 fans on Facebook, Ceremony Meditation has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Ceremony Meditation’s purpose as an intentional community is to provide a space where all beings can feel supported and safe within their practices of meditation, healing, cleansing, self growth and overall transformation of consciousness,” explains the business’ profile on ClassPass.

“At Ceremony Meditation, we invite you to our sacred temple to meditate, join us in a sound bath workshop, get a detox balancer or get a reiki healing by one of our gifted healers,” its Yelp page continues.

Bindupoint

17547 Ventura Blvd., Unit 106, Encino

With 4.7 stars out of 167 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp and 502 fans on Facebook, Bindupoint holds its own among the competition.

“Bindupoint’s primary goal is to enhance the value of life through knowledge, education and qualities of dynamic transformation achieved through direct experiences within mindful practices in the body,” explains the business’ profile on ClassPass.

“At Bindupoint, located in Encino, California, our relaxing yoga studio will help you find peace and balance in your daily life and eliminate stress,” its Yelp page continues. “Whether you’re looking to try out a yoga class, meditation class or qigong class, you’ll be sure to find a program that’s personalized to your needs.”

Liberate Hollywood

6365 Selma Ave., Hollywood

LIBERATE HOLLYWOOD | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

With 4.7 stars out of 285 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp and 1,406 fans on Facebook, Liberate Hollywood is another popular local pick.

“Liberate Hollywood [is] a healing, sacred and safe space designed to liberate individuals, communities and the world,” states the business’ profile on ClassPass. “[It is] a place of strong community to unite as one divine humanity to heal, love, transform, vibe, energize, educate, learn, create, be inspired, be intellectually stimulated, start great conversations, rediscover our passions, share and to enjoy. [It is] a place to bond with like-minded and high vibration new friends and colleagues all within the protective walls of a famous former sound studio.”

