



— A pastor of Riverside megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship known for his work in mental health and outreach has died of suicide, founder Greg Laurie said in a Facebook post.

Jarrid Wilson joined Harvest Christian Fellowship last year as an associate pastor, founding an outreach with his wife Juli called “Anthem of Hope” to help people dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts, according to Laurie. Wilson struggled with depression himself and wanted to help people dealing with suicidal thoughts.

“Tragically, Jarrid took his own life,” Laurie said in the Facebook post. “Sometimes people may think that as pastors or spiritual leaders we are somehow above the pain and struggles of everyday people. We are the ones who are supposed to have all the answers. But we do not.”

In one of Wilson’s last tweets on his verified account, he said that loving Jesus does not always cure suicidal thoughts, depression, PTSD or anxiety.

Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety. But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort. He ALWAYS does that. — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) September 9, 2019

Wilson is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and siblings.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.