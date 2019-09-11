Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 9/11 at 8 a.m.
Southern Californians Remember 9/11 With Solemn Ceremonies, Volunteer Work
On the 18th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil, Southern Californians will mark 9/11 with remembrances and volunteer work.
LA Mayor Hosts Trump Administration Officials For Tour Of Homeless ‘Humanitarian Crisis
Saying it’s time to “put politics aside,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hosted a delegation of Trump Administration representatives Tuesday as part of an effort to address what he called a homeless “humanitarian crisis.”
Dodgers Clinch Seventh Straight NL West Division Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their seventh consecutive National League West championship Tuesday evening with a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Local Weather
A warming trend ramps up into the second part of the work week. A high of 84 for the valleys and 88 for the Inland Empire.
