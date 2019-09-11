



– A sexual assault at Cal State Fullerton “did occur” but did not take place on the university’s campus as initially reported, police said Wednesday.

Cal State Fullerton police Sgt. Scot Willey says police believe the rape that was originally reported to have taken place early Tuesday morning in a campus parking garage elevator “did not occur at Cal State Fullerton”, but allegedly happened elsewhere in Orange County.

While police “absolutely believe this rape did occur,” the woman who reported the attack will not face any criminal prosecution for initially claiming she was raped on the CSUF campus, Willey said. He declined to say where the attack allegedly occurred.

“There’s no perfect victim when it comes to being attacked…we support her and continue to support her,” Willey said.

Police said the rape was reported to have occurred at around midnight in an elevator of the Nutwood parking structure, just across the street from where a retired administrator was stabbed to death the week before classes started.

No surveillance photos of the man were immediately released. The suspect was described as white, about 25-years-old, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, light blue or green eyes and a small mole near his right eye. He was wearing a plain navy blue t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.