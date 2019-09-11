SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pair of Tuesday night shootings in South Los Angeles killed one and injured another.

The first shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block in unincorporated Westmont near South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies found a male juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The boy later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect got out of a car and shot the victim before driving away, but did not immediately disclose information about the suspect or the vehicle.

The second shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Monster Burger, 8901 S. Vermont Ave.

According to police, a group was standing in the parking lot and heard gun shots. One male victim was struck by gunfire in the hand. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. A description of the suspect was not immediately known.

The suspects for both of these shootings remained at large Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately known if either of these shootings was gang related.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)