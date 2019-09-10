



– The southbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades were closed for a multivehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred at 7:52 a.m. on the PCH at Chautauqua Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. At least two vehicles were involved.

California Highway Patrol reported that some of the occupants may have been ejected. Aerial footage showed at least one vehicle completely destroyed.

At least one person may have been killed, police said, but that was not confirmed. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

As of 9 a.m., the southbound PCH was closed at Chautauqua Boulevard. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.