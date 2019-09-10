



— Rapper Vanilla Ice took to Twitter to share his amusement after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department jammed out to his hit song during Lip Sync To The Rescue on CBS.

The interactive countdown special, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, featured first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music, a trend that began with the viral video sensation #LipSyncChallenge.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department lip-synced their way through Vanilla Ice’s 1990 hit, “Ice Ice Baby,” and the rapper was not disappointed.

He posted a video of himself watching the performance and with a caption that said, “GREAT JOB @VenturaSheriff @LipSyncRescue Tonight 8P/7c @CBS #iceicebaby“

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to his tweet saying, “Such a great time with such a fantastic tune!! We had tons of fun filming it! Thanks for the shout out!!!”

During the new competition, fans rallied around their favorite videos from departments around the country from Norfolk, Va., to Seattle, Wash., and Skokie, Ill., to Greenville, Texas and more.

The top 30 videos were selected from over 1,000 lip sync videos, and over 11 million votes had been cast to determine the top 10 that were revealed during the broadcast.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department came in eighth place for their performance.

Once the final two videos were announced, viewers voted LIVE via Twitter to determine the winner.

The winning department, the Norfolk Police Department, was awarded $100,000, and the runner-up, the Seattle Police Department, received $50,000, to take back to their communities.