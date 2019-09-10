



— A Riverside County mother of four was killed after police said her ex-boyfriend repeatedly ran over her with his truck then left her to die in the middle of the road.

The hit-and-run happened just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 29000 block of 13th Street in an unincorporated area of Riverside County known as Nuevo. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the victim, identified as 35-year-old Linda Holguin, dead in the roadway and a second female injured. According to the department, the suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

“On her body you could see tire marks, and on her face, tire marks,” Patience, Holguin’s 14-year-old daughter, said. “It was like a nightmare that came true.”

Patience said her mother’s ex-boyfriend ran her mother over with his Toyota Tacoma, intentionally and repeatedly, in front of her family who were outside at the time. Holguin’s family said the man chased her to the home from a local market during an argument and injured Holguin’s mother when she tried to intervene.

“I was just right there, devastated,” Patience said. “That’s not a position I want to be in to see my mother on the floor already gone.”

Homicide investigators from the sheriff’s department collected evidence from the scene, but are not saying whether or not they have identified a suspect in Holguin’s death — only that the person who killed her got away before authorities arrived. Patience said the family gave the name of Holguin’s ex-boyfriend and video evidence to detectives.

“They’re investigating and everything, trying to find him,” Patience said.

According to the family, Holguin and the man had a long history of domestic violence that included physical assault and restraining orders.

“Their relationship was very, very toxic,” Patience said.

In front of the family’s home is a small memorial for Holguin — a wooden cross surrounded by flowers, candles and cards.

“I didn’t even get to say I love her,” Patience said. “I didn’t get to say goodbye, she’s just … gone because he took her from us.”

The family believes the suspect may be hiding in Riverside County or in the Long Beach area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.