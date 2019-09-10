GARDENA (CBSLA) —Bruce Beresford-Redman, a former reality TV producer who was convicted in Mexico for the death of his wife, has been released from prison early and has returned to the Southland.

He now lives in Gardena with his mother, Juanita and has been seen several times in their neighborhood over the past couple of months.

Before his release, Beresford-Redman claimed in a “48 Hours” interview that he did not murder his wife Monica more than nine years ago in a resort in Cancun.

The “Survivor” producer and his wife had been having marital problems when they went to Cancun with their two small children in April 2010. She disappeared on the trip and her nude body was later found in a sewer pipe near the resort where they were staying.

Beresford-Redman was detained, released and told not to leave the country. He did anyway. Mexico then issued an arrest warrant for his wife’s murder and he was later arrested in the U.S. by federal marshals and sent back to Mexico in 2012.

In 2015, he was convicted of murdering his wife and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Beresford-Redman was supposed to serve his full term, but was given time off for good behavior. He also paid a 43,000 Pesos fine — about $2000 — and returned to Southern California in August.

He’s always maintained his innocence, but Monica’s sister told CBS2/KCAL 9 a few years ago, her family has always believed he killed his wife.

“I miss her every day. It’s like part of me is gone,” she said.