SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police chased a man suspected of a burglary warrant on foot through the waves of Venice Beach Tuesday afternoon.
When officers tried to detain the man, he ran into the water and a pursuit ensued.
LAPD chased the man on-foot and in patrol vehicles while L.A. County lifeguards sent a Baywatch boat and lifeguards in case the man needed to be rescued.
The man eventually walked his way over to the Santa Monica Pier where officers tackled him in the water and took him into custody.
