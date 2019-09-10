SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver sped away after hitting and killing a 65-year-old man who was crossing a South Los Angeles street Monday night.

The man was crossing Century Boulevard, near Main Street, at 10:25 p.m. when he was hit by a sedan traveling west on Century, according to Los Angele police.

The man was rushed by firefighters to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died. His name was not released.

The driver, described as a Hispanic woman, fled. She may have been behind the wheel of in a 2003 model blue Honda hatchback, police said.

An up to $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 323-421-2500.