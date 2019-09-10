



— The Los Angeles Department of Power and Water has approved a massive deal that would give the city America’s cheapest supply of solar energy.

LADWP Commissioners unanimously approved a deal Tuesday with 8minute Solar Energy to provide power from the Barren Ridge solar project in the Mojave Desert.

The proposed deal, which would cost LADWP about $1.1 billion over a 25-year period, will now go to the City Council for final approval. A date to consider the deal hasn’t been set yet.

“This is what the future of energy looks like, and we’re thrilled to be co-creating that future in collaboration with our fellow innovators at LADWP and the labor community,” said Tom Buttgenbach, president and CEO of 8minute,”Utilizing existing transmission infrastructure to an extent never before seen for solar power plants allows for the rapid expansion of clean energy projects while saving the ratepayer money.”

The project, according to LADWP, would provide the most affordable solar energy in the country and it would cost less to deliver and store the same amount of energy than fossil fuels.

The deal had to overcome union concerns, including those from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local 18) who feared it would cost hundreds of jobs.

An LADWP official says the department now has an agreement in place with the effected unions that’s been completed but not signed.

