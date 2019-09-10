



— Kanye West knows well how it all falls down, and so goes his hope for a community of domed homes in Calabasas.

The rapper had been building the structures on his 300-acre property in Calabasas. Neighbors in the mountain community began complaining last month of construction noise and extra vehicles parked on the streets.

The domes were reportedly inspired by the fictional planet of Tatooine in the Star Wars films and were being built as possible low-income housing units or housing for the homeless.

However, West apparently did not have building permits and was ordered to stop work and was fined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

Open spaces once occupied by the domed structures were spotted by Sky 2 Monday.